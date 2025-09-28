The University of Auckland’s recommendation that compulsory Treaty of Waitangi and te ao Māori courses be made voluntary for students is a “massive victory for people”, Act Party leader David Seymour says.
He told Herald NOWthe U-turn on compulsory participation in the courses showed people deserve the freedom toshape their own academic journey.
“I have a huge admiration for what Māori culture can do.
“It’s important to a lot of people, but I oppose compulsion in all its forms. And when you say this is mandatory, it’s actually counterproductive.”
The Waipapa Taumata Rau courses are designed to provide students with foundational skills and knowledge, including an understanding of the Treaty of Waitangi and other elements of te ao Māori (the Māori world).
“Student feedback, now reportedly under review by the University Senate, confirms what ACT has been saying all along: the course is seen by many as politically loaded and irrelevant, particularly for those in specialist programmes."
She also expressed concern about the impact on academic freedom, and reiterated that students “want, and deserve, choice”.