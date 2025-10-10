Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

David Devenport sentenced for drink-driving incident involving his dog being dragged along New Plymouth street

Tara Shaskey
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A dog jumped out of a vehicle travelling along Powderham St in New Plymouth, resulting in her being dragged along the road.

A man was so drunk while driving along a one-way street that he had no idea why surrounding motorists were honking and yelling at him to stop.

David Allan Devenport’s response was to pull the fingers at the other drivers, who were desperately trying to get him to pull

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save