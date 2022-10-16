David Letele revealed his community food programme had been broken into on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Supplied

A South Auckland foodbank run by Dave "Buttabean" Letele has been robbed and the former professional boxer said the theft is a "real kick in the face".

Letele, well-known for his free boot camps and motivational programmes, revealed during a video posted to Facebook this afternoon that the food service in Manukau had been robbed.

"If you steal food you must've needed it," Letele said, "but the crazy thing is that if you had asked us, we would've given it to you."

Letele said it seemed the offenders knew what they were doing and where everything was, so he hoped it was not someone they had helped in the past.

"It's so sad that this has happened, who steals from a foodbank?" Letele asked.

This freezer had been full before the theft. Photo / supplied

Letele said the food was mostly donated or purchased using the organisation's own funds so the attack felt extremely personal.

Letele also said that the thieves have cost families the opportunity to eat this week.

"I hope you understand that this costs us, there are families that won't be able to eat this week because of you," Letele emphasises.

Thieves had helped themselves to food from freezers that had been full before the raid. Photo / supplied

During the video, Letele walks through the clearly ransacked foodbank and pointed out in dismay a near-empty freezer which he said was previously full.

"I just feel down, man I just can't believe this, I'm not even pissed, I'm just sad," he said.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of a burglary at a foodbank on Hobill Ave around 4.40pm.

A staff member arrived at the scene and found the premises had been broken into and a number of boxes containing food have been taken.

Police are making follow-up inquiries into the incident.