Drivers should also give way to all vehicles crossing their path from the right as they enter the roundabout.

Inspector Warrick Adkin, relieving area commander for Counties Manukau Central, said police have reviewed the footage and identified the officer driving at the time of the incident.

“On the face of it, it’s disappointing to see that our people haven’t adhered to the road rules. It’s fortunate no one has been injured as a result.

“Police will continue to investigate the incident and take appropriate action at the conclusion of those inquiries.”

The poster of the video told the Herald the incident happened on Selwyn Rd, Manurewa, and they signalled to take the second exit on to Station Rd.

Police in the video can be seen approaching the roundabout as the person who uploaded the footage was already driving on it.

The police car enters the roundabout, causing the other driver to swerve and brake to prevent a crash.

The police car then continues down the road ahead of the driver.

Earlier this year, a policeman was caught driving at 150km/h with no sirens or lights and claimed they were “testing” the car’s speed.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) said the officer in that incident was caught speeding by another officer on their police radar and was 54km/h over the speed limit.

The officer was charged with exceeding the speed limit and has completed a programme of diversion, so no conviction was entered.

A schoolboy also spotted a police officer using their phone while behind the wheel in Hamilton.

The officer was at a red light holding their phone and seemingly drove off without putting the device away.

The mother of the schoolboy questioned the example officers set by doing this, but police said they can legally use phones behind the wheel when “operationally critical”.