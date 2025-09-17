Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Dashcam footage shows police vehicle nearly collide with car at Manurewa roundabout

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Teachers and nurses to strike, NZDF upgrades and Robert Redford dies | NZ Herald Morning Update. Video / NZ Herald

A police car appears to have been filmed driving through a roundabout and almost hitting a vehicle.

The incident was caught on a dashcam and uploaded to Reddit under the title “Give way!”

“Amazing job by Manurewa police yesterday morning,” the poster said, “failing to give way then both officers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save