The officer did not have their lights and siren activated while they were speeding. Photo / NZME

By RNZ Online of RNZ

A police officer caught driving at 150km/h with no sirens or lights on claimed they were “testing” the speed of the car.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), said the Eastern District officer was not responding to an incident at the time and was 54hm/h over the speed limit.

The officer was caught speeding by another officer on their police radar, the IPCA said.

“The investigation found the officer did not have their lights and siren activated and was not responding to an emergency or undertaking urgent duty driving.