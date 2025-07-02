“The officer explained they were testing the speed of the vehicle, however, accepted they should not have done so or travelled at that speed.”
The officer was charged with exceeding the speed limit and has since completed a programme of diversion, meaning no conviction was entered.
The IPCA said police also found the officer’s driving was in breach of police policy and the code of conduct.
“Police addressed these concerns through an employment process,” it said.
The IPCA said it was “satisfied” with the investigation police had undertaken and with the outcome reached.