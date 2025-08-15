Advertisement
Hamilton schoolboy films police officer using phone while driving

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
A Hamilton schoolboy on a bus stealthily captured footage of a police officer using his phone while driving.

But police say they’re legally allowed to use phones behind the wheel when “operationally critical”.

A parent supplied a video of the incident that their son

