A chaotic fist fight between two men at a west Auckland intersection has been captured on dashcam footage. Photo / Newshub

A chaotic punch-up between two men at an intersection in west Auckland’s New Lynn over the weekend has been captured on video.

The dashcam footage shows two men appearing to be having a verbal argument before one man attempts to close a car door on the other and the brawl erupts.

Both men proceed to punch and kick each other numerous times for around 20 seconds before getting back in their cars and speeding off.

Normal traffic around the men appears to continue amid their confrontation.

Prior to the fight, the footage shows one of the vehicles overtaking and pulling in front of the cars waiting at the lights, blocking the intersection, Newshub reported.

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident, at the intersection of Ward and Clark Streets, was reported to them.

“We received a report of someone witnessing a disorder between two parties in New Lynn on Sunday evening around 7pm,” they said.

It is unclear in the video, which was posted online, as to what prompted the brawl.

“At this stage, police have not received a report from those involved and no further action has been required,” said a spokesperson.



