A man accused of a killing on Queen St who then allegedly spent weeks on the run has pleaded not guilty to murder and is heading to trial.

Dariush Talagi can now again be named after his interim name suppression lapsed in his appearance in the Auckland High Court before Justice Matthew Downs, following his arrest last month after 15 weeks at large.

His lawyer Adam Holland entered a not guilty plea on Talagi’s behalf. Justice Downs set a trial date of February 17, 2025.

He did not seek ongoing suppression but opposed an application by the Herald to take photos of the young man in the dock, saying the media already had photos supplied by police.

Justice Downs left the photo application to Talagi’s next appearance on February 28 next year. His charges were joined to his co-defendant, accused of aiding him during his time on the run.

Supporters in the public gallery called out “I love you” as he was led away back into custody.

Dariush Talagi, 24, was wanted by police for murder over a shooting on Auckland's Queen St on August 3. Photo / Supplied

Auckland City CIB detective senior sergeant Craig Bolton said the 24-year-old man previously sought by police handed himself in at Auckland Central Police station on the morning of November 16, following the August 3 incident.

He made his first appearance in the Auckland District Court last month where he offered no plea and was granted interim name suppression.

At the time, Bolton thanked the wider community for sharing the appeal for the wanted man. “I would also like to highlight the work of the Auckland City CIB, who have been investigating this matter for the past 15 weeks,” he said.

Sione Tuuholoaki, 26, was shot on Queen St and died from his injuries in hospital two days later.

The shooter then allegedly fled the scene on a Lime scooter.

A witness told the Herald he heard multiple gunshots and people yelling, before looking out of the window to see a man lying on the ground and another being tended by police.

Sione Tuuholoaki was shot on Queen St and later died in hospital. Photos Supplied / Hayden Woodward

Tuuholoaki’s former workmates were shocked and saddened by the death of the “always polite, approachable and hardworking” 26-year-old.

He used to work in a distribution centre for The Warehouse Group, which said it extended its thoughts to his friends and family.

“Our team members remember him as a really nice person who was always polite, approachable and hardworking,” chief people officer Richard Parker told the Herald.

Friends described Tuuholoaki as “an old soul trapped in a young body” and an “angel” who impacted many.

The Herald understands he moved to New Zealand from Australia last year.

Earlier this month, a woman accused of serving as the wanted man’s accomplice pleaded not guilty and was charged with being an accessory after the fact of Tuuholoaki’s murder.

She was arrested five weeks ago and made her first appearance in the Auckland District Court in October.

She was bailed to a home in Hamilton with conditions not to associate with co-offenders or witnesses and to surrender her passport.

