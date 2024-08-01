There had been 158 submissions and the emphasis on male animals was to target noise, smell and health and safety concerns.

“It’s not all male animals but the sad fact is, it’s only roosters that crow, ganders that honk loudly, peacocks that squeal, rams that attack, unneutered male goats absolutely reek and stallions are stroppy.

“Everyone has got the right to live in a peaceful environment,” Single said, and the proposed bylaw would help to enable this.

“Rams can be dangerous and we don’t want people having rams that can plough through their shoddy fences and into the backyard where kids are playing.”

He said the permit would apply to residential zones which included parts of Dannevirke, Pahiatua, Woodville, Norsewood, Ormondville and Pongaroa.

“What tends to happen is people seem to think because they live in Dannevirke they can run their personal farm in the residential area - and you can’t do that.”

Under the proposal, permits would be issued on a case-by-case basis after a property check had been completed, and there would be no need to create an additional team of people to manage it.

Single said a cost of about $100 is proposed, which would cover the officer’s time, paperwork, the issuing of a permit and putting it into the system, but that was yet to be finalised.

“The permit can last indefinitely, for example, if the A&P Show put down what they wanted to do and we go and check and make sure they have got the right set-up, we won’t have an issue with giving them a permit.”

He did not believe it took away residents’ ability to be self-sufficient, with an exemption for sheep.

President of the Dannevirke A&P Association Kirsten Wahlberg said although she understood the intent of the bylaw, she did not agree with the implementation and need for a permit.

The proposed bylaw would impact how the association ran events such as the Pork Lords, poultry shows, shearing, cattle and equestrian events, the petting zoo and how the association hired out the facilities.

Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds would have to apply for permits under the proposed bylaw. Photo / Michaela Gower

Wahlberg said the A&P Association also ran a farming operation with ewes and rams, and the proposal meant it would need a permit.

She felt confident the council would be in favour of the A&P Show, but said it would “break the A&P if they didn’t grant us a permit”.

Wahlberg had concerns over the policing of the permits and said it would discourage people away from a self-sustainable lifestyle and not be a long-term solution for the community.

“It is trying to turn a rural community into an urban city - and we are not an urban city.”

Submissions close on Wednesday, July 31, and a hearing will be held on August 7 from 9.30am. Following this a consultation period before the final decision is made.

