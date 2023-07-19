Change at helm of Dannevirke A&P Association

Incoming Dannevirke A&P Association president Kirstin Wahlberg, pictured with outgoing president Pam Henricksen after presenting her with flowers for her three-year service.

At the 114th annual general meeting of the Dannevirke A&P Association, there was a major changing of the guard as president Pam Henricksen retired after three years at the helm and a number of long-serving members also retired to make way for a new executive committee led by incoming president Kirstin Wahlberg.

The committee has a younger look and some exciting plans already, but there is continuity too, with Doug Isaacson, Robert Steele and Hamish Schmidt staying on and Ian Barnett remaining as patron.

Henricksen described her year as “very strenuous” but also very successful, with the crowning achievement being the establishment of a new water scheme. She thanked Isaacson for all the work he and his team carried out to “future-proof” the showgrounds for all of its functions.

Isaacson explained the scheme and reported in some detail the setting up of two pipelines and pumps in the Mangatera Stream to fill three large tanks installed up near the cattle yards.

He said with permission from Horizons Regional Council to pump 800 cubic metres of water per day, there was plenty for the needs of all operations at the showgrounds in the future, although in low-flow conditions, the quantity is reduced to a minimum of 40 cubic metres per day.

He said one tank would be used for livestock/equestrian needs and the other two for irrigating the oval. All water needs for humans still came from the town supply.

He was very grateful to the sponsors for providing the finances for such a significant development. Isaacson was presented with a Blackboy peach tree for his efforts over the past 12 months.

In her annual report, Henricksen said despite the challenges, the A&P Showgrounds were well-used throughout the year. Although Wheels With Attitude was washed out, the Annual Dannevirke Show was a great success.

Equestrian events flourished, with the Central and SHB Jumping Show and the New Zealand Horse and Pony Show adding to the four days of equestrian events during the A&P Show.

New Dannevirke A&P Association life member Rod Henricksen with patron Ian Barnett.

Other organisations continued to use the facilities, with the Market Days continuing to run, senior football using the fields, the Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa Motor Association bringing a fleet of 100 vehicles to stay in April, Matariki celebrations held in July, cross-country races held for the Anderson Rally and primary schools, the annual Small Holders Auction, and facilities for training schemes like Ryda’s Road Safety Education and first aid being used.

She was thanked by Patron Ian Barnett very sincerely for her three years at the helm amid very challenging circumstances with Covid and water issues, and in presenting her with flowers, incoming president Kirstin Wahlberg said she realised she was taking on a challenging job which Pam had managed very well.

Another very significant recognition of work done was that of a life membership with the Dannevirke A&P Association that was given to Henricksen’s husband Rod, who was retiring from his shepherding responsibilities, a role he has had for more than 20 years. Jane Leogreen said Rod’s farming knowledge “had made him a valuable member of the A&P team, together with his eye on the bottom line for the stock produced”.

Moira Paewai of MCI and Associates presented the financial report and balance sheet, showing that income was $55,000 up on last year, which was affected by Covid and a shortage of water, but the corresponding expenditure was also up by nearly the same amount with a $602 surplus on the year.

The fees were set as the same as last year.