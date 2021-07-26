'Dangerous' prison inmate Te Ariki Poulgrain at large for almost a month

Te Ariki Poulgrain escaped from Corrections custody in Grafton, Auckland on June 30. Photo / NZ Police

Police are still trying to track down a "dangerous" prison inmate who escaped from a central Auckland medical facility almost four weeks ago.

Te Ariki Poulgrain, said to have links to the Killer Beez gang and described as someone who should not be approached, has been on the run since June 30.

A CCTV image released by police shows the 23-year-old running through Park Rd in Grafton on the afternoon of June 30 with handcuffs still on his arms.

He had escaped from Corrections custody wearing a white T-shirt, shorts and sneakers.

Police released this CCTV image of Poulgrain captured after his escape.

At the time, police said extensive enquiries were made to locate Poulgrain, including conducting area enquiries, reviewing CCTV footage and using the Eagle helicopter.

But almost a month later there is no sign of him.

"Poulgrain is still outstanding and enquiries to locate him are ongoing," police told the Herald today.

Poulgrain was among a group of three prisoners who assaulted notorious double-killer Graeme Burton at Auckland's Paremoremo - the prison that houses the country's most dangerous criminals.

Poulgrain stabbed Burton at least seven or eight times during the assault.

Justice Geoffrey Venning sentenced Poulgrain to three years and nine months' imprisonment for his role in the brutal attack.