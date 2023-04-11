Dangerous overtaking on Ohope Hill in the Bay of Plenty. Video / Supplied

Dashcam footage has captured a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre on a busy Bay of Plenty road.

The footage supplied to the Rotorua Daily Post shows a vehicle passing on double yellow lines, on a bend of a hill, narrowly missing oncoming traffic.

The incident happened in Ohope Rd just before 11am on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle that took the footage can be heard in shock saying “What the f*** are you f****** insane?

“What the actual?”

The woman, who wished to stay anonymous, told the Rotorua Daily Post there were a lot of crashes on that stretch of road but she had never seen a manoeuvre like that there.

She said she had reported the incident to police online but said she found the process “frustrating”.

A police spokeswoman said they had not received a report of dangerous driving in the area at that time.



















