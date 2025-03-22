Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

‘Dangerous’ man Storm Hughes who once escaped prison remains wanted by police again

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Heathrow Airport is closed due to a fire breaking out. PM Luxon has touched back down on home soil after a productive trip to India. Western Springs Speedway closes its doors.

A man who previously escaped prison is a wanted man again and still on the run, with multiple warrants for aggravated robbery and other offences.

Police yesterday said Head Hunters MC gang associate Storm Bryce Hughes, 49, had been targeting stores in the central Auckland area.

Hughes has a violent criminal past and has previously been described by police as “extremely dangerous”.

Police confirmed today he was still at large.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland Central Area Commander Inspector Grant Tetzlaff said yesterday Hughes was “active around the city” and had stolen from multiple businesses.

“We believe he is continuing to commit offending at retail stores to the tune of thousands of dollars.

“It’s important that we locate Hughes to prevent further offending taking place.”

Storm Bryce Hughes has numerous warrants for his arrest. The 49-year-old Head Hunters associate is wanted for aggravated robbery and other dishonesty offending. Photo / New Zealand Police
Storm Bryce Hughes has numerous warrants for his arrest. The 49-year-old Head Hunters associate is wanted for aggravated robbery and other dishonesty offending. Photo / New Zealand Police

Hughes has a history of violent offending and escaped prison over a decade ago.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hughes, who was described by police at the time as being “extremely dangerous”, escaped from a working party at Springhill Prison in February 2009.

Police had come close to finding him several times at various addresses – including one in Bucklands Beach, which was raided by the Armed Offenders Squad four days later – but he kept eluding them.

The same night, his luck ran out when members of the public phoned police about a man acting suspiciously in Bucklands Beach.

Once the cordons were established, members of the Armed Offenders Squad called out for Hughes to surrender and then stormed the house. He was recaptured after a short chase on foot.

Tetzlaff said Hughes had been seen recently wearing glasses and occasionally a baseball cap.

He often carries a backpack or reusable bag “to help facilitate his offending”.

“We are asking retailers and security staff, especially around the city and Newmarket, to be aware of Hughes.”

Hughes also had links to the West Auckland area.

Tetzlaff asked anyone who had seen Hughes to contact police “straight away”.

He urged the public not to “take matters into their own hands”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

If you have information, please contact 105 using the reference number 250306/7255. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand