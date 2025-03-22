Auckland Central Area Commander Inspector Grant Tetzlaff said yesterday Hughes was “active around the city” and had stolen from multiple businesses.

“We believe he is continuing to commit offending at retail stores to the tune of thousands of dollars.

“It’s important that we locate Hughes to prevent further offending taking place.”

Storm Bryce Hughes has numerous warrants for his arrest. The 49-year-old Head Hunters associate is wanted for aggravated robbery and other dishonesty offending. Photo / New Zealand Police

Hughes has a history of violent offending and escaped prison over a decade ago.

Hughes, who was described by police at the time as being “extremely dangerous”, escaped from a working party at Springhill Prison in February 2009.

Police had come close to finding him several times at various addresses – including one in Bucklands Beach, which was raided by the Armed Offenders Squad four days later – but he kept eluding them.

The same night, his luck ran out when members of the public phoned police about a man acting suspiciously in Bucklands Beach.

Once the cordons were established, members of the Armed Offenders Squad called out for Hughes to surrender and then stormed the house. He was recaptured after a short chase on foot.

Tetzlaff said Hughes had been seen recently wearing glasses and occasionally a baseball cap.

He often carries a backpack or reusable bag “to help facilitate his offending”.

“We are asking retailers and security staff, especially around the city and Newmarket, to be aware of Hughes.”

Hughes also had links to the West Auckland area.

Tetzlaff asked anyone who had seen Hughes to contact police “straight away”.

He urged the public not to “take matters into their own hands”.

If you have information, please contact 105 using the reference number 250306/7255. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

