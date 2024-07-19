And you know what? Not too shabby, if I do say so myself.

I shan’t divulge the details - you’ll have to wait - but I am more than happy to tell anyone who will listen about how tedious and painful my sewing experience has been.

The thing is, the less patient I get with it, the more I prick my damn fingers. I really am an idiot.

It wasn’t looking all that great either, and I started feeling a little unsure about my choice. Should I have gotten a backup?

Probably, because that would have been the smart thing to do, but my decision to make my own outfit was driven mostly by the economics of it and what would be the point of spending more money.

But as I hemmed and trimmed and put fabric to fabric, things are looking much better. Wearable even.

So I don’t think I will be ashamed of stepping on stage when it comes to the big night. Maybe even...proud?

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice is on Saturday, August 17, at the Energy Events Centre, Rotorua. This year, for the first time, there will also be a matinee on Sunday, August 11, at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Tickets to both the matinee and the main event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

This author is taking part in Harcourts Dancing for Hospice outside her salaried hours. NZME is a sponsor of the charity event and any content by the Local Democracy Reporter is done in her own time.

