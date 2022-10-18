Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Damien O’Connor: Emissions pricing scheme should be welcomed

By Damien O'Connor
5 mins to read
Thomas Coughlan questions why agriculture is getting $750m in funding when the industry doesn't contribute to the ETS. Video / Mark Mitchell

Thomas Coughlan questions why agriculture is getting $750m in funding when the industry doesn't contribute to the ETS. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Last week, the Government made a positive step forward for New Zealand with our response to the He Waka Eke Noa partnership’s proposal for pricing agricultural emissions.

Our response was built on two years

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand