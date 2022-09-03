Methven's Dame Lynda Topp, right, with twin sister, Dame Jools, remains committed to her local Government election campaign despite setbacks in her cancer treatment. Photo / Supplied

Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter

Methven's Dame Lynda Topp says she's committed to her election candidacy campaign despite setbacks in her cancer treatment.

Topp, who was diagnosed with grade 3 invasive breast cancer in December 2021, is suffering from nerve damage in her feet, a side effect of the treatment. But it won't impact her local government election hopes where she is running in the Western ward of the Ashburton District Council, against incumbents Liz McMillan and Rodger Letham for the two vacancies.

"Yes, I am [still standing],'' she said.

"We [the twin sisters] are fighters and we plan to be around for a while."

She said the community has been there for her and she plans to be there for them if elected.

"I'm not allowed to have any more chemo because that is the cause of the problem," she said.

"We are dealing with a bit of a walking problem and we are hopeful it's not permanent damage and things will get better."

Her other goal was "getting back onto the boards" and performing with Dame Jools as the Topp Twins once again.

Dame Jools was diagnosed with breast cancer 16 years ago and, after having chemotherapy, went into remission but earlier this year discovered her cancer has metastasised and started radiation therapy.

She said that she was "feeling well and is still waiting on a scan to see if radiation has reduced the tumour in her rib cage".

"The twins continue to smile and stay positive every day and would also like to acknowledge all the other women out there in New Zealand who are going through cancer treatment."

