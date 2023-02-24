Breaking news world

Firefighters have used a boat to rescue multiple people from their cars who were trapped in floodwater this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were alerted to the situation at Dairy Flat, north of Auckland, at 4.37pm.

“After a crew made it to the scene, they were able to source a boat to carry out rescues.

“All persons are now accounted for and all cars have been checked.”

Aucklanders have been warned that two months’ worth of rain could fall in some parts of the region today and police have advised motorists to reconsider travel plans due to slips and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for southern Northland, Auckland, and Coromandel for this afternoon and evening and until midnight.

MetService said some sites in Auckland have already seen more than 100mm of rain in the past six hours.

Adam Maggs, Auckland Emergency Management duty controller warned residents to stay vigilant.

“We really we want people to stay in place if they can, avoid travelling on the road if you can, a lot of surface flooding is occurring.

“Lots of pockets of heavy downpours are going to continue until midnight.

“The key thing is, if you are in areas that have seen land movement and slips previously, if that’s making you feel uncomfortable, move and get out of there.”

Auckland Emergency Management issued an Emergency Mobile Alert at 5.11pm due to the heightened risk of further landslides and flash flooding in Bethells Beach, Karekare, Muriwai and Piha.

An emergency alert was also issued for Rodney, Helensville, Upper Harbour, Te Atatu and Henderson Valley at 5.19pm.

“The alert has been issued due to an active line of thunderstorms which has brought high intensity, localised downpours,” EMA said.

Maggs said it was difficult to pinpoint where the thunderstorms would hit hardest. He said the emergency alerts are a “precautionary measure”.

Earlier, WeatherWatch posted a message on Twitter that “one or two months’ worth of rain is going to fall in some places today (& already has done north of the city in rural areas)”.

Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said a cold front that had been moving north had “stalled out” over Auckland, “and that’s going to act as a focal point for the development of heavy showers”.