Cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta: Wellington mum Jane Lester on what life-prolonging drug means for her

Cherie Howie
The Lester family - 6-year-old Hazel, mum Jane and dad Gareth - pictured at their Stokes Valley home. Jane has cystic fibrosis and will soon start taking the life-extending drug Trikafta, after Government-funding was approved. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

On her 13th birthday, Jane Lester got a tattoo.

She and her mum walked into a Christchurch parlour and, one after the other, had pigments injected into their skin.

“She made me go first”, Lester

