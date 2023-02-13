A disabled man has gone missing from Auckland's Bayview area amid the full impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on Monday evening. Photo / Supplied

A disabled man has gone missing from Auckland’s Bayview amid Cyclone Gabrielle’s full force this evening.

The man’s sister, Jennifer Gransden-Pollard, said he “wandered off into the storm” without a jacket or jersey and the family were “very worried” for his safety.

“If anyone sees my brother or he pops up at your place asking for help please contact me asap,” Gransden-Pollard said in a post to the Glenfield Community Facebook page.

“He has a disability and bad balance and has wandered off into the storm (no jacket or jumper on).”

Police confirmed they have received a report of a man missing from the Bayview area, but could not offer any further details due to privacy.

Gransden-Pollard said her brother was last seen on Manuka Rd, Bayview walking towards the dog park at Manuka Reserve between 6pm and 8pm Monday.

“We ... have been out searching for him with no luck so far,” she said.

“Very worried now that it is dark and the storm is picking up!”

