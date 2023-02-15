Death toll rises in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, cut-off regions wake up to another day of isolation and 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Wellington in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An alternative venue is available for the long-awaited Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tāngata festival if bad weather closes Eden Park.

Te Matatini chief executive Carl Ross says: “We have a contingency booked if it does rain. The only cause that will stop Matatini from going ahead at Eden Park is if Eden Park has to close. That’s the only thing from stopping Te Matatini at Eden Park”.

Because of the nature of the contractual agreement between Te Matatini and the set-aside contingency venue, Ross cannot disclose the venue’s name.

“What I can say is Te Matatini will be going ahead. The other venue we have put aside as our contingency will provide the opportunity for Te Matatini to go ahead.”

‘Some groups won’t make it’

The discussion over contingency plans comes as many regions continue to count the cost of Cyclone Gabrielle. Northland, Te Tai Rāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay have been hit the hardest.

Those three regions will contribute 10 groups to Te Matatini next week leading to some haka fans and kaihaka taking to social media, calling for the twice-postponed festival to be postponed once more to allow those regions to clean up and continue the recovery process.

Tamatea Arikinui is one of the qualifying groups from the Tākitimu rohe. Male leader Takuta Ferris says some of their performers have had to evacuate their homes.

“at this time the most important thing to do is to go and help those families. Those of our families whose homes have been badly affected by the flooding. It’s only right to find them alternative living arrangements and some have moved in with family. Some of the groups may not make it to Auckland because the priority is the wellbeing of their families”.

Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tāngata will begin on Tuesday with a pōhiri at Ōkahumatamomoe (Ōkahu Bay).