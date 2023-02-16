Aerial photographs show the extent of damage caused by a landslip at Muriwai. Photo / George Heard

A second firefighter has died in hospital, days after being critically injured in Muriwai.

The Herald understands two volunteer firefighters, Dave van Zwanenberg and his colleague Craig Stevens, were trying to dig a trench behind a woman’s home Motutara Rd on Monday night to divert water after being called to the property due to flooding.

As the pair worked, a giant slab of the hillside above them gave way - inundating the property with a mountain of sodden mud and debris.

Stevens was rescued and taken to hospital in a critical condition. The body of van Zwanenberg was pulled from the wreckage two days later.

On Thursday evening Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s chief executive, Kerry Gregory, said Stevens had died in hospital.

”We are still coming to terms with the news that Craig, our second firefighter caught in the Muriwai landslide, has died in hospital. All of Fire and Emergency will feel his loss, and my heart goes out to his family.”



