A boatie is feared missing as Cyclone Gabrielle comes smashing in. Photo / Mike Scott

Police are trying to locate a boatie feared missing out to sea near Auckland’s Great Barrier Island as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

A police spokeswoman said police responded to reports of a boat in distress around 2.15am on Monday morning.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate one person aboard a water vessel near Great Barrier Island,” she said.

Throughout the morning, the Police Maritime Unit with assistance from its Eagle helicopter had attempted to approach the boat.

“However, conditions have been challenging and at this stage no one has been located,” the police spokeswoman said.

“Police will make further attempts to approach the vessel when conditions allow.”

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said, as of this morning, the former tropical cyclone system was sitting a couple of hundred kilometres almost directly north of Great Barrier Island.

The storm was forecast to come close to Great Barrier later today, just about 100km from Auckland, before starting to make its way southeast towards Coromandel, the Bay of Plenty and on to Gisborne.