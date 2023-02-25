The NZ Red Cross thanks everyone for their generosity and kindness following Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / NZ Red Cross

The NZ Red Cross thanks everyone for their generosity and kindness following Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / NZ Red Cross

Police have arrested 24 people in the last 24 hours for offences that include burglary, car theft, serious assault and disorder in the Eastern District in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Meanwhile, the number of uncontactable people since the cyclone is now down to eight, police say.

“The remaining number of people includes those who, for a variety of reasons, do not engage with authorities,” police said in a statement.

“Regardless, getting in touch with those remaining eight remains a priority for police, and our staff are exploring all avenues to try and locate them.”

Police in the Eastern District received 453 calls for service in the 24 hours to 7pm, including five reports of burglaries and 48 family harm incidents.

It made 24 arrests, 14 in Hawke’s Bay and 10 in Tairawhiti.

“Police are investigating an incident in which a patrol car was damaged in Wairoa at around 10.30pm last night.

“Police responded to a report of a breach of the peace in Churchill Avenue, Wairoa and while there, a headlight on their patrol car was damaged.”

Three people were arrested when they tried to leave the address and a firearm was seized. Inquiries are ongoing.



