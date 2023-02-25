Two girls, Olivia and Emily Hesling (aged 15 and 13), retell their story of being rescued from their home in Dairy Flat by the fire department. Video / Dean Purcell

Devastated home and business owners, helped by many volunteers, are continuing the heartbreaking job of cleaning up their mud and silt-wrecked properties in Hawke’s Bay today.

At Pākōwhai - an area that is part of the “Fruit Bowl” of the province - thick mud and silt is everywhere to be seen.

While the sun might be out, the conditions clean-up crews are working in are terrible.

The devastation in Pākōwhai is evident. Photo / Neil Reid

The rancid smell of decaying mud and silt is nauseating.

The air is also full of the smell of rotting fruit and vegetable crops, with ruined produce lining the roadsides, paddocks and people’s residential properties.

The sun is out in Pākōwhai, but the conditions clean-up crews are working in are terrible. Photo / Neil Reid

The bridge on Brookfields Rd remains closed, with a large log blocking it.

Like so many other areas impacted by flooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, large piles of ruined appliances have been placed outside homes and businesses.

Police in the Eastern District received 453 calls for service in the 24 hours to 7pm, including five reports of burglaries and 48 family harm incidents.

Large piles of ruined appliances have been placed outside homes and businesses around Pākōwhai, like so many other areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Neil Reid

They made 24 arrests, 14 in Hawke’s Bay and 10 in Tairāwhiti.

“Police are investigating an incident in which a patrol car was damaged in Wairoa at around 10.30 pm last night,” they said in a statement.

A log lies across the bridge on Brookfields Rd in Pākōwhai. Photo / Neil Reid

“Police responded to a report of a breach of the peace in Churchill Avenue, Wairoa and while there, a headlight on their patrol car was damaged.”

Three people were arrested when they tried to leave the address and a firearm was seized. Enquiries are ongoing.