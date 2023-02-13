Cyclone Gabrielle is inching towards the North Island causing power outages, large waves, and fallen trees. Video / NZ Herald

Cyclone Gabrielle is inching towards the North Island causing power outages, large waves, and fallen trees. Video / NZ Herald

The Gisborne district is this morning all but cut off, with main roads in and out of the region again under water and widespread power outages.

Cyclone Gabrielle has unleashed a fresh battery of wild weather just weeks after Cyclone Hale caused an already sodden Tairāwhiti to flood, with fresh road washouts and properties inundated by storm debris once more.

Power company Eastland Network said trees had come down on lines across parts of Tairāwhiti, Gisborne city, Mahia and Wairoa - cutting electricity overnight.

Meanwhile, the Hikuwai River was at an unprecedented 14.8 metres around midnight. Residents in low-lying areas were urged to evacuate by regional civil defence teams.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said as the Waiapaoa River at Kanakanaia crossed 8.2 metres (flood warning level) residents in the Ormond township near the Mahunga Stream or the dip needed to evacuate to higher ground.

Uawa River had breached its bank on State Highway 35 north of Tolaga Bay by the maize paddocks. People living in the low-lying areas were asked to evacuate by civil defence teams.

The main routes to the region, SH2 Gisborne to Opotiki and SH35 from Okitu to Opotiki, remain closed.

Shelters had been stood up right across the region.

A family of eight with children were stuck in a vehicle after being forced to evacuate to higher ground when Arero Rd bridge was inundated with floodwaters on the East Coast.

An Uawa Tolaga Bay Civil Defence spokesperson told the Herald yesterday that the family, with infant children, were in contact with authorities after attempting to drive across the Arero Rd bridge over the Hikuwai River.

There was no immediate threat to their safety while they were on the hill, the spokesperson said, and Civil Defence authorities had been in contact with them every hour.

When asked if the bridge was gone, the spokesperson said it remained unclear but it was no longer visible beneath the flooded river.

Nine North Island regions have now declared states of emergency, with fears that a storm surge last night - including in Auckland - might have led to more flooding and slips, driven by relentless rain and wind whipped up by Cyclone Gabrielle.



