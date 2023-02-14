Cyclone Gabrielle: ‘Lost everything’: Muriwai woman loses house in major slip

Cyclone Gabrielle hits as heavy rain causes flooding and slips, how the severe weather is affecting our housing market and why this Valentine's day may not be all rosy in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Cyclone Gabrielle hits as heavy rain causes flooding and slips, how the severe weather is affecting our housing market and why this Valentine's day may not be all rosy in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A shocked Muriwai resident who lost her home in last night’s devastating storm says she has done nothing but cry all day.

“I am in shock. I have lost my house and I work from home so I have lost my job as well,” Eden Taingahue told the Herald.

Taingahue’s house located on top of Domain Cres was destroyed after a major slip last night.

“I was not staying at the house at the time. I was in Waiamuku, but my cat was there.

“This morning I went there and I lost everything. There is glass all over the grass. My cat is fine.

“There was a landslide under the house, the ground floor is gone,” Taingahue said.

The street was inaccessible to vehicles due to multiple slips, she said.

“We had to walk through the mud and around the landslides. It is terrible. I have been crying all day. I am also trying to figure out if my friends and family are okay. It is totally unsafe to get in the house.”

A national state of emergency was declared on Tuesday morning as Cyclone Gabrielle’s full force is felt around the North Island.

Coastal communities west of Auckland, including Piha, and Muriwai, as well as Coromandel, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay are among those hardest hit overnight.

A firefighter is missing in Muriwai and another is in critical condition in hospital after a house collapsed in a landslide. The crew was investigating flooding at the home at the time.

The scene on Motutara Rd in Muriwai, where a landslip trapped firefighters responding to a landslip last night. Photo / @CeeBee_NZ

Civil Defence Minister Kieran McAnulty said it was distressing to hear about the two firefighters trapped by a landslide in Muriwai. “These are highly trained volunteers. They left their own families to go help their communities,” he told AM.

Ball said Muriwai had been completely cut off due to slips and residents were evacuated overnight. “It’s been a very frightening and challenging night for people, especially in Muriwai.”

He said the cyclone had so far closely followed the predicted track and is warning that conditions are not expected to start easing until this afternoon.

A major emergency operation was launched in Muriwai, 42km northwest of Auckland, after the two firefighters were caught in the landslide.

“Last night, a crew from one of our volunteer fire brigades were investigating flooding in a house on Motutara Rd in Muriwai,” said FENZ chief executive Kerry Gregory. “While they were at the property, a landslide occurred on the slope above, and the house collapsed.

“Two of our firefighters were trapped. One was rescued early this morning and is in critical condition in the hospital. The search for our second firefighter was suspended in the early hours of the morning due to the instability of the land.”

Gregory said a full rescue operation was initiated as soon as the landslide occurred, involving 10 crews from seven brigades and including Urban Search and Rescue (USAR), police and St John.

“Our thoughts are with our firefighters, and with their loved ones. We are also providing support to the other members of their brigade. This is a very difficult time for them, and for every member of Fire and Emergency NZ when we are also focused on responding to the continuing need in so many communities across the North Island today.”

Taingahue’s partner, Seth De Beer Smith, has started a Givealittle page which has raised over $2300 so far.



