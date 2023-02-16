Puketapu Hotel owner, Mary Danielson says the small Hawke's Bay community has been largely left to clean up on their own following Cyclone Gabrielle's destruction. Video / Mark Mitchell

Puketapu Hotel owner, Mary Danielson says the small Hawke's Bay community has been largely left to clean up on their own following Cyclone Gabrielle's destruction. Video / Mark Mitchell

At least half a dozen homes appear to be abandoned with significant flood damage along Dartmoor Rd in Puketapu, west of Napier.

In one home the Herald visited, silt and mud had almost filled some rooms. A note had been written in the sand at one property saying “Zara has dogs”, seemingly a message to evacuated residents who could return to the site.

A note had been written in the sand at a Puketapu property. Photo / Adam Pearse

More than a dozen vehicles were strewn across paddocks, often turned over and heavily damaged. Many were marked by spray paint and it appeared this was done to signify they had been checked by emergency responders.

Puketapu locals, who earlier told the Herald they felt let down by the level of support they had had since the flooding, said that later today police arrived at the Puketapu Hotel to speak with residents and try to answer any questions.

At least half a dozen homes appear to be abandoned with significant flood damage. Photo / Adam Pearse

According to residents, police were unable to provide any concrete details on when power or telecommunications would be restored or when supplies like fuel, water or portaloos might be provided.

Officers were also unable to confirm whether there had been any new fatalities linked to the area.

Flood damage seen along Dartmoor Rd, Puketapu. Photo / Adam Pearse

Several locals spoken to by the Herald said there had been multiple false rumours about missing people.

It’s understood police officers were driven along Dartmoor Rd by a local resident to assess the damage and check for any fatalities or surviving inhabitants.

The level of destruction along Dartmoor Rd has been described by locals as among the worst in the settlement area.