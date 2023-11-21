Flooding from Napier to Hastings seen from a helicopter. Video / Anna Lorck

Kiwi farmers whose infrastructure was destroyed in Cyclone Gabrielle are being urged to register for $1500 worth of free fencing by Thursday, November 23.

The initiative run by the Rapid Relief Team charity has already handed out $1.4 million in fencing materials to more than 1000 farmers since the cyclone hit on February 12-14.

Farmers can register on the Rapid Relief Team website, or phone 028 2550 0838 in order to obtain a $1500 fencing bundle.

Their next event will be in the North Auckland town of Wellsford on November 30 where the bundles can be obtained.

Additional services which will be available on the day include: Free BBQ lunch and barista coffee, veterinary support, rural financial counsellors, financial services, mental and community health support.

Central Hawke’s Bay farmer Michael Gunn along with his wife Patience and their two young boys suffered about $200,000 in loses during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Gunn was one grateful farmer who obtained a free fencing bundle at one of the Rapid Relief Team’s four prior events around the country.

“Every little bit helps. We have come a long way from where we were and a lot of credit for that has to go to RRT,” Gunn said.

“It’s not just about the fencing that they’re handing out. It’s about the free meals and drink, the opportunity to connect and have a yarn with our neighbours.”



