Matters at the Gisborne District Court were heard outside on Monday. Photo / Google Street View

Gisborne District Court reopened on Tuesday, a day after conducting an innovative “outdoor courtroom” due to the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

However, the Ministry of Justice said that only priority work was being carried out at this stage.

On Monday, the Gisborne court building was yet to be cleared for re-entry and so justice issues were heard in an outdoor courtyard.

Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu said the al fresco hearings ran “without a hitch”.

Cyclone Gabrielle wreaked havoc on the East Coast, leaving more than 10,000 displaced as they fled the major weather event.

Businesses in Gisborne have begun to reopen as cellular and data connectivity returned to the region but strict water restrictions were still in place.

Wairoa District Court remained closed on Tuesday.

Hastings District Court reopened on Monday, hearing priority matters for both Hastings and Napier, which was still closed.

All jury trials in the Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti regions have been cancelled for the rest of the week and anyone summoned for jury service is not required to attend.