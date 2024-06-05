A karakia was held to bless the home of John and Lavina Waihape in Wairoa - the first of the cyclone-damaged homes fixed by Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust.

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust has announced the successful completion of the first home repair under its home repair programme following the devastation left by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Recently, keys were handed over to the first whānau involved, following a karakia.

Trust chairman Leon Symes said it marked a significant milestone in the trust’s ongoing efforts to address housing challenges in the Wairoa community.

“It symbolised hope and progress for families affected by Cyclone Gabrielle,” Symes said.

The trust has committed to repairing at least 18 homes impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“To ensure those homes are warm, safe and healthy.”

John and Lavinia Waihape and whānau were welcomed back into their Wairoa home, which has been repaired by Tatau Tatau o Te Wairoa Trust after it was damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Partnering with three Māori building companies, the repairs were being conducted “like for like” and were slated for completion over the coming months, he said.

“It’s heartening to witness the first whānau move back into their repaired home after 15 months of displacement.

“However, much more needs to be done to address the housing crisis in Wairoa, particularly in light of the hundreds still displaced due to Cyclone Gabrielle.”

Symes emphasised the urgent need for new housing in Wairoa, citing issues of ageing housing stock, overcrowding, and the exacerbating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

He has called on the Government to prioritise Wairoa in its social housing initiatives, especially with the recent announcement of $140 million of new funding for 1500 social housing units in Budget 2024.

“The trust has received resource consent to build 12 social housing homes, but construction won’t commence until we receive Government funding approval.

“We need the Government to support the work we are doing to try to provide warm, dry homes for our whānau in need.

“We have too many families who have been living in temporary housing or overcrowded housing because they have nowhere to go.”

Symes said Cyclone Gabrielle increased the urgency, complexity and costs of planned housing projects, including challenges in getting people and supplies into Wairoa.

“Wairoa immediately needs 150 new homes, and 500 new homes over the next 10 years to support growth.”

Symes said Māori occupied more than 70 per cent of homes damaged by flooding in Gabrielle, and more than 60 per cent of those were rentals.

“Investment in housing not only addresses immediate shelter needs but also stimulates school attendance, economic growth and job creation within the community.

“You only have to look at our current home repairs programme as an example of providing pathways to trades for rangatahi and whānau, fostering skill development and employment opportunities.”

Symes reiterated the trust’s commitment to addressing the housing crisis in Wairoa, emphasising the need for collaborative efforts between Government agencies, community organisations and stakeholders to effect meaningful change and ensure a brighter future for all residents.