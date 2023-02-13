Cyclone Gabrielle: Desert Road closed after fallen trees block road and hit trucks

Flooding has occured in many areas around Auckland as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / Hayden Woodward

Flooding has occured in many areas around Auckland as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / Hayden Woodward

The Desert Road in the central North Island has been blocked by trees which were blown over in high winds.

Trees also fell on trucks which were sheltering in the Three Sisters rest area, photographs show.

Trees were toppled by high winds at the Three Sisters rest stop on SH1 near Waiouru. Photo / Supplied

Waka Kotahi NZTA said this morning that SH1 was now closed between Waiouru and Rangipo because of the treefall.

A detour around the blocked road would take motorists around 40 minutes, Waka Kotahi said.

SH1 RANGIPO TO WAIOURU - FALLEN TREES - 6:25AM, TUE 14 FEB



Due to fallen trees, SH1 is CLOSED between Waiouru and Rangipo



Northbound detour via SH49, SH4, SH47, SH46 and onto SH1. Reverse for southbound. Please note detour adds up to 40 minutes to travel times. ^CS pic.twitter.com/x5NMmECchW — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) February 13, 2023

MetService issued an orange wind warning for Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupo and Taihape this morning between 7am and 9am.

The forecaster said southeasterly winds caused by Cyclone Gabrielle could reach 120km-130km/h in exposed places, damaging powerlines, trees and unsecured structures.

The cyclone was now situated north of the Bay of Plenty, and had led to widespread damage, flooding, and power outages across the North Island.

Trees have blocked SH1 between Waiouru and Rangipo. Photo / Supplied