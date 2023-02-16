Death toll rises in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, cut-off regions wake up to another day of isolation and 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Wellington in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Heavy downpours are continuing to swamp parts of already sodden Auckland today and severe thunderstorms will this evening threaten some of the regions worst affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Another burst of southerly winds and rain [come with a] front expected to spread up the North Island Thursday and Friday, before pulling away over the ocean,” MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said.

Following reports of heavy rain in Auckland’s North Shore this afternoon, MetService said isolated rain was expected in areas of the city throughout the day.

But the rain would be fast-moving and wouldn’t remain over any given area for long.

”Based on current observations, [the rain] hasn’t been sitting over any North Shore weather stations, but there are very isolated heavy showers around Auckland,” MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parks said.

2 types of wet weather today:

1⃣A 'normal' patchy rain band moving up the lower North Island.

2⃣Thunderstorms/downpours developing further north.

”Persistent rain isn’t expected, just potentially very heavy falls in the areas that get it.”

It comes after Auckland recorded up to 248mm of rainfall and 150km/h wind amid Cyclone Gabrielle - soaking the city after the deadly storm over the city’s anniversary weekend.

And while Auckland was lashed by rain, more than 400mm of rain fell in Northland and up to 270mm in the Coromandel.

‘Unstable conditions’ threaten severe thunderstorms

MetService said the showers could last until this evening - coming as the national forecaster issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of eastern parts of the North Island.

Scattered electrical storms are expected about the Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, eastern Taupo, the ranges of Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti from 3pm into this evening.

“Unstable conditions over northern and central parts of the North Island are forecast this afternoon and evening which should give rise to scattered thunderstorms,” MetService said.

If you squint 🧐 you can see Cyclone Gabrielle spinning away to the southeast of the Chatham Islands



“A few of these thunderstorms could be SEVERE... [and] could bring localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/h and hail.”

It could cause slips and flash flooding and driving conditions could become dangerous.

“A Thunderstorm Watch means that the atmospheric ingredients for severe thunderstorms are present, we will be keeping a close eye on the radar and will issue warnings for any that develop,” MetSevice said.

“Any thunderstorms that develop will be isolated and should die away tonight.”

