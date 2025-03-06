Advertisement
Cyclone Alfred forecast to land Saturday morning, strong winds, rain begin as storm edges closer

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Tropical Cyclone Alfred is bearing down on the Queensland coast. Photo / JMA

  • Tropical Cyclone Alfred is expected to hit early Saturday with 150km/h winds and flash floods.
  • Four million people between southeast Queensland and upper New South Wales are in the storm’s path.
  • Australian Defence Force and police are deployed as 20,000 are without power, mainly on the Gold Coast.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred has been forecast to land in the early hours of Saturday morning with 150km/h winds and life-threatening flash floods predicted for some areas.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology say the storm has slowed down off the coast of Queensland, with predictions that the delay could make it more powerful.

The organisation predicts Alfred is expected to cross the coast on Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Roughly four million people along the 400km stretch between south east Queensland and upper New South Wales were expected to see the worst of the storm.

A 12.4m wave was recorded on the Gold Coast south of Brisbane - the largest ever picked up at that station.

The Bureau of Meteorology updated their estimated impact time to 1.53am overnight.

The warning zone for the hardest-hit areas has remained consistent. It includes Double Island Point in Queensland to Grafton in New South Wales, including Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Byron Bay and Ballina.

ABC reported 20,000 customers were without power as of 1.45am local time, of which more than 17,500 were on the Gold Coast.

ABC also reported that the wind guts have hit triple digits with 111km/h winds being recorded at Cape Byron.

The NSW State Emergency Service has directed residents of various spots along the New South Wales coast to evacuate, including Bowraville, Gumma, Macksville, Lismore, Fingal Head, Billinudgel, Uki, Bungawalbin, Tumbulgum, and parts of Coraki and Kyogle, as well as the North Shore of Port Macquarie.

In a Thursday afternoon update, meteorologist Sarah Scully said the Category 2 system was sitting 245km to the east of Brisbane, with estimated wind gusts of up to 130km/h.

“We have already seen heavy rainfall totals of between 100 to 200mm in elevated parts of New South Wales,” she said.

Scully said the areas under the cyclone warning could see damaging to destructive winds, heavy to intense rainfall, flash flooding and dangerous storm tides.

Kiwis brace for damaging cyclone, water scarce

A New Zealand family among the millions of people on Australia’s East Coast bracing for the arrival of the tropical cyclone say they haven’t been able to buy water for days due to panic buying.

Kiwi expat Pania Reiri-Smith, who moved to Brisbane with her husband and four children just over two years ago, said she had been trying to buy water for several days without success.

“We were told on Sunday that there was going to be a cyclone so we nonchalantly started to get a few things in preparation,” Reiri-Smith said.

Reiri-Smith, a substitute teacher, said schools would close for the rest of the week from today and that her children were getting “a little bit panicky”.

“We’ve already gone and put everything away outside and barricaded it with heavy furniture... We’ve done everything we can so now we’re just having to wait.”

News.com.au reported Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had deployed the Australian Defence Force, including troops and vehicles, to assist as the cyclone approaches the Queensland coastline.

“This is a serious weather event, with heavy rain, destructive winds, and major flooding expected,” Albanese said.

“To everyone in the warning zone, please stay informed, follow advice from emergency services, and take the necessary precautions to keep yourself and your family safe.”

A Sikorsky S-61 had been sent to Coffs Harbour and a US 60 Black Hawk would divert to Bundaberg over the coming days, News.com.au reported.

Queensland police said 176 officers and recruits were deployed to the Gold Coast yesterday to monitor the evolving situation and determine whether additional personnel would be required.

