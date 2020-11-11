Cyclist dies after crash in Darfield

Photo / NZH

The cyclist who was critically injured after being hit by a car in Darfield on Wednesday has died.

Stuff reported they understand the cyclist, a local Darfield man, died in hospital overnight.

Emergency services were called at about 3:15pm to the crash, which occurred on State Highway 73 near Creyke Road, Darfield.

"A cyclist sustained critical injuries in the crash and was transported to

hospital," the police said at the time.

The road was closed until 8pm.

A second person suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the roadside, Stuff reported.