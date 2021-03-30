Cyclist critically injured in Northland crash

A cyclist has been critically injured in a crash in Ruakākā, Northland, this morning. Image / Google

A cyclist has been critically injured in a crash with a vehicle in Northland.

Emergency services on Marsden Point Rd in Ruakākā, after being called just before 7am.

Police said the cyclist is being flown to Auckland City Hospital.

Three ambulances and the Northland Emergency Services Trust helicopter responded. The Police Serious Crash Unit is also at the scene.

Motorists in the area are encouraged to delay travel or expect delays as a section of the road has been closed.

"Diversions are being put in place and are likely to be at Mccathie Rd and McEwan Rd," a spokesman said.

A damaged bike and a backpack are lying at the scene.

A ute is pulled up on the side of the road in the direction of Marsden Pt - the indicator still flashing.

Police are turning around vehicles trying to go down Marsden Point Rd.