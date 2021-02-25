Cycle safety feature yet to be completed, Napier City Council says

A cyclist travelling along Riverbend Rd has raised concerns about a new safety feature after driving into traffic to avoid concrete islands. Photo / Warren Buckland

It's supposed to better protect cyclists and pedestrians, but a newly installed concrete island near Napier is potentially doing the opposite.

The island, a Government-funded project as part of last year's post-lockdown stimulus package, has been put near a pathway that intersects with Riverbend Rd to protect cyclists and pedestrians re trying to cross the 100km/h road.

But a woman who was cycling with her grandchildren took to social media to complain about having to dart around the islands into traffic to avoid them while cycling along the road.

The islands, at the intersection of the Cross Country Drain path, ensure that cyclists and walkers can see traffic approaching and have less distance to cross, said Napier City Council transportation team leader Robin Malley.

"They also highlight to drivers that there may be some activity at the side of the road."

Napier City Council says work on the intended cycle safety feature has yet to be completed but is being prioritised. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said the islands were "raw concrete" now, but they will soon be painted and will get road markings, signs and pavement markers.

Malley said he had asked for the work to be done "as soon as possible".

The council was also looking at sealing the area between the islands and the fence to give cyclists on the through roads a "safe, protected route".

He noted however, the shoulders of Willowbank and Riverbend Rds, which intersect with the Cross Country Drain path, were not promoted or marked as cycle lanes, being "very narrow in places" and patchy with stretches of road having no sealed shoulders at all.

"The numbers of cyclists on these roads who are less confident and capable are likely to be low.

"However, we appreciate that the space between island and edge line is not a comfortable width when vehicles are travelling at speed."