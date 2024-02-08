Supermarkets trial facial recognition, crews work through the night on huge waste facility fire and benefit recipients expected to stay on payouts for longer in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

New Zealand Customs has seized nearly 150kg of ecstasy and 67kg worth of methamphetamine at Ports of Auckland that were hidden in vans recently arrived from Europe.

Officers found the drugs hidden in panels of the vans.

Customs group border operations manager Dana McDonald called the bust “an extremely good result to have stopped these drugs entering New Zealand and causing harm in our communities”.

Some of the drugs found in panel cavities of vans shipped from Europe. Photo / NZ Customs

“The success we have had with these interceptions is the result of a collaboration that has included the assistance of the Port of Auckland.”

National Drug Intelligence Bureau (NDIB) estimates show the 67kg of meth could have produced around 3.4 million doses of the drug at a total street value of up to almost $24 million and that the seizure has prevented an estimated $74m in drug harm.

It’s estimated the 149.8kg of MDMA seized could have produced more than 1.2 million individual doses, with a total street value of up to almost $45m, and that the seizure has prevented more than $2.3m in drug harm.

In October last year, Customs seized more than 25kg worth of methamphetamine that was stashed inside a Canadian man’s suitcase at Auckland Airport - a haul Customs believes may be the largest found inside airline luggage.

Some of the MDMA and methamphetamine found hidden in van panels. Photo / Customs

In November last year, a 44-year-old United States national was found smuggling about 6.7kg of methamphetamine, worth up to $2.34m and disguised as three Christmas presents, hidden in her luggage.

Last month, a seaman was arrested attempting to smuggle about 13kg of cocaine through the Port of Tauranga.