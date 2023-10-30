A 36-year-old man has been charged with importing meth and possessing it for supply after Customs officers seized the 25.8kg over the weekend. Photo / Customs

Over 25kg of methamphetamine was found inside a Canadian man’s suitcases as he tried to enter the country at Auckland International Airport - a haul Customs believes may be the largest found inside airline luggage.

The 36-year-old man has been charged with importing meth and possessing it for supply after Customs officers seized the 25.8kg over the weekend.

It’s the second meth bust record broken this year after police seized three-quarters of a tonne of P in a raid on a South Auckland warehouse - the biggest meth bust in New Zealand history - in March.

That seizure followed a police investigation into the lacing of cans of beer with the Class A drug, which killed 24-year-old Aiden Sagala after he drank one earlier this year.

A provisional total of 747kg was seized during a search of a property on Ryan Pl in Manukau in March, part of Operation Lavender, a police spokesperson said.

It topped the previous record bust, which came only two months earlier in January when 713kg was seized, found concealed in maple syrup at the border.

Researchers and drug harm reduction groups told the Herald New Zealand was “at the mercy” of a growth in global meth production, threatening an “exponential increase” of harm to our communities.

The man had travelled from Montreal, via Vancouver and Sydney and has been accused of working for an organised crime group.

Customs officers questioned and searched him on arrival.

The amount of P found inside the lining of two suitcases was worth up to $9 million and could have been enough for 1.3 million doses, Customs said.

The seizure has prevented as much as $28.5m worth of social harm, Customs said.

The man will reappear in court in February next year.

Customs manager at Auckland airport, Paul Williams, said he believed this was the largest quantity of drugs Customs has found in an air passenger’s luggage, breaking the previous record of 19kg of P seized in May 2020.

“This is a brazen smuggling attempt by a drug courier who appears to be working for an organised crime group,” Williams said.

“[We are] pleased this seizure has stopped these drugs and cut off the profits criminal groups had aimed to make by exploiting our communities.

“Our message to drug couriers and others who work for these gangs is simple - don’t do it, it’s not worth the risk. The criminals you work for don’t care what happens to you or the consequences for your families when you are caught.”

Anyone with concerns about possible smuggling behaviour could contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In 2016, 501kg of meth was found on Ninety Mile Beach and another 500kg was found in Whakatane in 2019. The next biggest meth busts were a 469kg haul in 2019, and a 448kg haul in 2016.

The biggest bust of any drug was 3.2 tonnes of cocaine found floating in the ocean this year. Last year, 700kg of cocaine was discovered at the Port of Tauranga.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.