This year, Customs has arrested 11 individuals attempting to smuggle Class A controlled drugs – either cocaine or methamphetamine – through Auckland International Airport. Photo / NZ Customs

This year, Customs has arrested 11 individuals attempting to smuggle Class A controlled drugs – either cocaine or methamphetamine – through Auckland International Airport. Photo / NZ Customs

Two Brazilian nationals have been sentenced in the Manukau District Court after being caught trying to smuggle a total of 5kgof cocaine, worth $2.2 million, through Auckland Airport earlier this year.

In the first case, 23-year-old Brazilian national Benhur Martin was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for smuggling approximately 2kg of cocaine.

Customs officers arrested him on April 27 after a search of his luggage found cocaine hidden within the lining of his suitcase. He was convicted for importation and possession of a Class A controlled drug for supply.

Customs officers found almost 3kg of cocaine hidden in the walls of a suitcase belonging to 29-year-old Brazilian national Mislene Dos Santos. Photo / Customs

In the second case, 29-year-old Brazilian national Mislene Dos Santos was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

She was arrested on May 6 after Customs officers found almost 3kg of cocaine hidden within the walls of her suitcase. She was convicted for importation of a Class A controlled drug.

This year, Customs has arrested 11 individuals attempting to smuggle Class A controlled drugs – either cocaine or methamphetamine – through Auckland International Airport. These seizures added up to a total of 16.8kg of cocaine and 53kg of methamphetamine and have prevented an estimated $63.7m in social harm to New Zealand communities.

Brazilian national Benhur Martin, 23, was sentenced to six years in jail for smuggling about 2kg of cocaine. Photo / Customs

The most recent airport seizure and arrest was in November 2023, after a 44-year-old US national was found smuggling about 6.7kg of methamphetamine, worth up to $2.34m and disguised as three Christmas presents, hidden in her luggage.

Auckland Airport Customs manager Paul Williams said the holiday season is the busiest time at the country’s airports, and drug smugglers may think they can hide in the crowds.

“Anyone attempting to smuggle drugs should consider themselves warned that the festive season is not a time to think our border is any easier to get through. Our frontline teams will continue to prevent transnational organised crime groups trying to exploit New Zealand for their financial gain,” Williams said.

“While Customs aims to clear passengers as quickly and efficiently as possible during the busy season, we will not compromise our efforts to protect New Zealand – 100 per cent of all passengers are screened through our various risk assessments and technology, and we work closely with our partners in New Zealand and internationally to identify smugglers.

“These transnational organised crime groups don’t care about you or your families, or the consequences you will bear on their behalf for smuggling so don’t get involved. These cases demonstrate the consequences of smuggling – and jail is no place to celebrate this season.”

Anyone who knows or suspects someone may be involved in illegal smuggling is urged to call Customs on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768), which is a 24-hour confidential hotline, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.