How foreign homebuyers will foot the bill for National’s $14.6 billion plan, funerals take place for the victims in the Australian mushroom mystery and get ready for the last blue supermoon for a decade. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Canterbury locals will be counting their pennies and dusting off their trilby hats as tickets for one of its biggest social events of the year go on sale.

The IRT New Zealand Trotting Cup is returning to Addington Raceway to mark its 120th edition of the event, boasting all the usual festivities and celebrations.

Last year’s event attracted roughly 15,000 sharply dressed guests to the racecourse green, but organisers want to “push the boundaries” for the 2023 event.

General ticket sales went live at 10am today.

Among the headline changes to this year’s Cup Day is the boasting of the brand-new ‘ZM On The Green With Bombay Sapphire’ - a refreshing take on the traditional Lindauer on the Lawn.

Last year’s event attracted roughly 15,000 sharply dressed guests to the racecourse green. Photo / George Heard

Described as an “exhilarating collaboration” between NZME’s radio network ZM and Addington’s lawn space, the space will feature live music and cocktail bars.

A VIP zone and elite horse-racing action will complete what the event believes will be one of the highlights of this year’s Cup Day.

NZME was “incredibly proud” to partner with Addington Raceway, according to the media company’s Upper South general manager, Ben Harris.

“This area will add another vibrant and exciting element to the IRT New Zealand Trotting Cup Day,” said Harris.

Other changes to the 2023 festivities will be a redesign of the Public Village, where the heart of the action has been completely reimagined.

General ticket sales went live at 10am on Thursday. Photo / George Heard

Attendees can expect pop-up craft and cocktail bars, DJ sets, the popular silent disco and prime views from the public lawn to witness all the racing action.

Making an appearance for the first time in over a decade will be The Crossing Cup Day Fashion Marquee, which organisers say will bring a fresh dimension to the event.

Addington Raceway’s CEO, Brian Thompson, said he feels anticipation ahead of the November event.

He intends to push the boundaries of innovation to improve the guest experience at the raceway.

“The introduction of new areas and a redesigned footprint epitomises our dedication to creating unforgettable moments and ensuring our guests enjoy an exceptional time.”