Cullen Tran given an AUT Roy Geddes Science Education Award

Cullen Tran. Photo / David Haxton

Waikanae Beach youth Cullen Tran has been selected to represent New Zealand at the London International Youth Science Forum.

Cullen, 17, who is starting Year 13 at Scots College this year, gained selection after attending a Rotary National Science and Technology Forum hosted in Auckland by the University of Auckland, Auckland University of Technology, and Massey University.

Attending the Auckland forum had been on Cullen's radar for a few years.

"One of my science teachers told me to keep an eye out for the opportunity.

"And then when it came up this year one of my teacher's at Scots College gave me the application form and said she thought I would be the ideal student to go."

Cullen got in touch with the Waikanae Rotary Club, had an interview with Richard Campbell, before being selected along with another student, Kiera Weber-Sparrow, from Waikanae, to go up to Auckland.

The pair were among 174 students who attended the forum held over two weeks.

The forum featured various lectures and modules at the three universities and visits to various companies such as TVNZ, Beca Engineering, Landcare Research.

The students met lots of people including Dr Michelle Dickinson, who is also known as Nanogirl.

"We also got to meet lots of professors and cool people in the industry," Cullen said.

There was time to partake in volleyball games and explore parts of Auckland too.

"The schedules were pretty much packed full each day from about 6.30am to 10.30pm."

At the start of the forum Cullen and others submitted their application for the London based forum.

"They short-listed a few people to be interviewed.

"And then they selected one male and one female student to accept the award at the final forum dinner."

Cullen along with Queen Margaret College student Angelina Del Favero were each given an AUT Roy Geddes Science Education Award worth $6750.

"I was so excited," said Cullen, whose parents own the popular Waikanae Beach Four Square.

"I didn't really expect it because there were so many good people there."

He said the London forum was held in July every year although it might be deferred until next year because of Covid-19.

"It's a 15-day forum, where about 500 students attend from about 70 different countries, and you get to visit all the different laboratories at Cambridge and Oxford and a few other universities.

"It's similar to the forum here but on a much bigger scale.

"I really hope I can go at some point hopefully. I think next year would be realistic."

If the forum doesn't go ahead the pair could use the award as a scholarship to pay for university course fees.