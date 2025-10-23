Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Editorial
Home / New Zealand

CTE, rugby and contact sports: It is dangerous to downplay the developing research - Editorial

Editorial
NZ Herald
3 mins to read

There are calls for a ban on children under 14 competing in contact sports. Illustration / Richard Dale

There are calls for a ban on children under 14 competing in contact sports. Illustration / Richard Dale

THE FACTS

  • There are calls for a ban on children under 14 playing contact sports.
  • Experts link contact sports to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), urging later introduction to high-contact sports.
  • Not everyone agrees with a ban. NZ Rugby says junior rugby is low-risk; former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry says children want to play contact sport.

Any call to ban children under 14 from playing contact sports in New Zealand because of brain-damage concerns is always going to be controversial.

The issue has been raised on The Elephant, the new online video series on nzherald.co.nz that tackles difficult conversations Kiwis often avoid.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save