Scientists warn of a clear link between contact sports and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) – a degenerative brain disease.

One study found that former international rugby players are more than twice as likely as the general population to develop dementia or motor neurone disease.

In New Zealand, some high-profile rugby players have developed dementia or CTE.

Neuroscientist Dr Alan Pearce, of the Australian Sports Brain Bank, conducted research that shows the earlier athletes begin contact sports, the higher their risk.

New Zealand neuroscientist Dr Helen Murray, in a 2024 NZ Herald report, recommends introducing high-contact sports at older ages to minimise head-injury risks.

Murray says there will be thousands of CTE cases in athletes that have gone undiagnosed for years.

It is a chilling statement.

Are some young children suffering repeated head injuries that could potentially come back to haunt them later?

Naturally, not everyone agrees with a ban.

NZ Rugby says junior rugby has a “low-risk profile”. Former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry told The Elephant that children want to play contact sport, and that rugby has made changes to reduce risks.

World champion boxer Mea Motu says that rugby league gives her 12-year-old son strength and confidence.

Parents The Elephant spoke to are divided.

Perspective is important.

As Murray points out, “Not everyone who plays a contact sport is going to develop a neurodegenerative condition.

“In fact, the vast majority won’t. Part of the research is trying to figure out why some people do and some people don’t.”

Contact sports are an ingrained part of life in this country. For thousands, it is part of growing up.

Rugby is our national game, but there are other contact sports such as football, boxing and mixed martial arts.

Sport builds confidence, fitness, resilience, and discipline, and it brings people together.

It is hard to see how a ban will gain traction here.

However, it is also dangerous and short-sighted to ignore or downplay the developing research.

Experts are sounding alarm bells, and everyone should listen.

Officials need to continue taking steps to ensure sports are as safe as possible. More research is needed so we can better understand this issue.

Meantime, this comes down to personal responsibility and choices and the risks people are willing to take.

Parents have the final decision when it comes to their children. Adults can decide for themselves.