Experts call for ban on contact sports for under-14s as brain injury evidence mounts – The Elephant

Miriama Kamo & Mark Crysell
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A growing international movement is calling for New Zealand to ban children under 14 from playing contact sports, amid mounting evidence of long-term brain damage.

The Elephant is a new online video series that tackles the conversations New Zealanders often avoid. It dives into big, uncomfortable questions, looking beyond the echo chambers in search of a fearless and honest debate. This week in episode 4, hosts Miriama Kamo and Mark Crysell examine contact sports.

