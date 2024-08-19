In the Crown’s opening address, prosecutor Mitchell McClenaghan outlined how Wilson was on a routine morning walk with his dog when he was the victim of a brutal stabbing attack.
“Most days he would get up early, sometime after 4.15am, and take the dog for a walk around Bexley Reserve. And that is just what he did on 14 November 2022. However, that morning Mr Wilson did not return home,” McClenaghan said.
Wilson and Messervy became involved in an argument where Wilson called out Messervy for driving his vehicle at speed through the reserve, McClenaghan said.
“Bailey Messervy stabbed Mr Wilson and caused his death. His killing was shocking, senseless and should never have happened,” he said.
But Rapley said Messervy, who was 18 at the time of the assault, never intended to kill Wilson.
“In the heat of the moment, it never entered his mind, that if he continued to do what he was doing, there was a real risk Mr Wilson could die as a result. The Crown must prove beyond reasonable doubt otherwise.”
The jury trial before Justice Rachel Dunningham could last up to three weeks.