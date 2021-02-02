Crowds gather to commemorate 90th anniversary of Hawke's Bay earthquake

On this day in 1931, a 7.8 magnitude quake struck Hawke's Bay. Photo / File

Ninety years ago at 10.47am Hawke's Bay was rocked by a 7.8 magnitude quake which would change the face of the region and drastically alter the lives of its residents.

The quake levelled and badly damaged buildings across the region, killing and injuring hundreds; the fires that followed in Napier added to the destruction.

But as crowds gather to commemorate the 90th anniversary in Napier and Hastings on Wednesday morning, the resilience of the cities is evident.

At a commemorative event at the Hastings City Centre near the Clock Tower, quake survivor Hamilton Logan is set to share his memories of that day at his family home at Pukekino in the Kereru area.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was important to document the memories of survivors and details of the event for future generations.

The ceremony will include an opening performance by members of the City of Hastings Pipe Band, a karakia by kaumātua Jerry Hapuku, an address by mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, readings by local high school students, a haka performed by Te Aute College students, and a display of vintage cars.

To mark the moment the quake struck, the Hastings clock tower bells will ring at exactly 10:47am.

Over in Napier at the HMS Veronica Sunbay Memorial near the Soundshell on Marine Pde, the quake anniversary will be commemorated with the ringing of the Veronica Bell.

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise said the ceremony was an opportunity to honour the lives that were lost and to celebrate the resilience of those who rebuilt the city.

Other speakers include Commodore Mathew Williams, Maritime Component Commander, Royal New Zealand Navy; David Bamford, a family member of Lachlan Campbell, the commissioner of the rebuild; and New Zealand Red Cross branch president, Tracey Ferguson.