Crowded House fans to be refunded after band and promoter disagree over premium tickets

Crowded House members Liam Finn, Elroy Finn, Neil Finn, Mitchell Froom and Nick Seymour. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi music royalty Crowded House has called on its promoter to refund fans who bought premium tickets to its upcoming tour - saying the band did not agree to them.

In a statement issued online, band members said they requested that promoter Live Nation refund any ticket holders who paid more than face value under an "in demand" promotion for its shows next March.

"Though it may be common practice on other tours, we in Crowded House do not agree with any premium tickets being sold, as Live Nation describe it 'at market driven prices where the price is adjusted according to supply and demand'.

"The band had no prior knowledge of these in demand tickets and did not approve this [programme]."

The statements were issued on the band's official Facebook and Twitter pages.

It comes ahead of the much anticipated Crowded House To The Island Tour in March next year.

The band is due to play shows in Hamilton, Napier, Nelson, Christchurch, Dunedin, Queenstown, Wellington, Palmerston North, Auckland and New Plymouth.

On the Live Nation and Ticketek website, tickets range from $112.40 to $242.40 VIP (single) Hot Seat.

The VIP Packages Hot Seat ticket comes with one premium reserved seat in the first 15 rows, an exclusive T-shirt, one drink voucher to redeem for a beer, wine or soft drink, a commemorative VIP tour laminate pass, a designated VIP check-in and onsite host.

Crowded House has asked its promoter to refund fans who had purchased premium tickets to its upcoming tour. Image / Live Nation website

It also allows holders a priority entry into the venue - depending on the venue.

Band members acknowledged what has been a challenging year for the live entertainment industry and said they - as well as their promoter - were thrilled to be able to the 10-date national tour.

"We are thrilled and highly energised to be touring NZ in March," a statement on their website says.

"The shows will be a joyous occasion for us - with all the songs from our history that will resonate, some new music to unveil and our home crowds to share all that with...feeling truly blessed."