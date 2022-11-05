Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Crocodile tears from National, Graffiti in Auckland, Get off your high horse

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
National leader Christopher Luxon and MP Chris Bishop. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon and MP Chris Bishop. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Christopher Luxon stoops to the lowest cynicism; worse than a politician’s ritual baby kissing (if it’s still permissible) to become a low-paid McDonald’s worker for a day.

His party’s stance against fair pay tells us

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand