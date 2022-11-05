Crocodile tears from National, Graffiti in Auckland, Get off your high horse

National leader Christopher Luxon and MP Chris Bishop. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Christopher Luxon stoops to the lowest cynicism; worse than a politician’s ritual baby kissing (if it’s still permissible) to become a low-paid McDonald’s worker for a day.

His party’s stance against fair pay tells us all we need to know. Apparently it will be reversed if he gains office. Is that what the people want? A two-tier society? Guess who won’t be seen dead in a McDonald’s after the election?

Steve Russell, Hillcrest

Crocodile tears from National

It’s a bit rich for Chris Bishop, National’s housing spokesperson, to point an accusing finger at Labour over the growing length of the social housing waiting list. When National was in office they added no new social houses but actually reduced the housing stock by selling many of them. That led to people living in cars unable to afford or obtain a rental. Labour has responded with increasing the stock as fast as possible but satisfying the need for social housing takes time. Housing people in motels is far from ideal but it beats sleeping in cars while waiting and Covid exacerbated the situation. It ill behoves National to adopt some moral high ground on this matter. Spare us the crocodile tears.

Diana Walford, Greenlane

Graffiti in Auckland

It seems there is much more graffiti around Auckland than there was even six months ago. Particularly alarming is its appearance on walls and buildings which were hitherto free of it. Unless the authorities act swiftly to remove it now, it will become normalised and spread.

R Porteous, Balmoral

Blakely’s stance impresses

On reading the article in Reset (October30), I vividly recall being impressed that Teuila Blakely publicly confronted the generally pre-established opposing attitudes towards the sexuality of females compared to males. I regret I failed to write this letter at the time.

Janet O’Sullivan, Avondale

Toxic attacks sicken

I’m getting sick and tired of Shaneel Lal’s constant and toxic attacks on Pākehā males. They use the example of Sam Uffindell to denigrate all forms of “whiteness” and “maleness”.

They should stick to specific examples of wrongdoing but not use them to stereotype a group of people, the vast majority of whom are decent, law-abiding citizens.

Peter Brooks, Mairangi Bay

Get off your high horse

George Williams of Whangamatā (Letters, October 30) may wish to reread my letter where I state: “There are those who are completely the opposite and they should be rewarded for their due diligence.” Once again we have someone only seeing what they want to see and not reading the full story. Get off your high horse in Whanga and take a look over the other side of the Waikato River in Aka Aka where there is a fine example of a farmer doing his utmost to repair the land and waterway. What do you not understand about the fact that I have witnessed this decimation of land and waterways for nothing more than profit? If you wreck your situation for profit then pay for the reparation with those same profits, end of story. I want clean rivers and lakes asap not in 100 years.

J McCormick, Gisborne

Car owners aiding burglars

Ram raiders use stolen vehicles. The cars used are the ones easily started and the models involved are well known to their owners.

Steering wheel locks are efficient cheap and they work. Certainly cheaper for the Government to supply than the cost of bollards.

Surely the owners of these cars, often parked on public roads without any security equipment should realise they are indirectly supplying the burglary tools.

Vince West, Milford

Police investigate the scene of a ram raid burglary at the Liquor Centre in Greenhithe. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Tax rises will increase costs

In response to George Williams (HoS, October 30) in which he argues the emission tax will not increase the price of meat.

I can only respond by saying tax affects all people who have to pay it, including farmers.

If, as George Williams argues, the emission tax will not raise the cost of food, then how does he explain the drop of 25cpl in the cost of petrol when the road user charges in NZ were removed early this year?

And, looking into the future, the cost of petrol is guaranteed to rise by the same amount when the road user charges are reintroduced on January 23.

This has already happened in the UK when Boris Johnson cancelled stamp duty on house sales because of Covid. House prices dropped — as was intended — but then rose immediately when the tax was fully reintroduced about a year later.

George Williams should know any increase in tax, or an introduction of a new one, will always result in increased costs.

Any tax also decreases the incentive to work — the higher or more unfair it is, the less likely a person will want to work.

This makes the possibility of farmers turning their dairy or sheep farms into other forms of income such as pine forests and not paying the emission tax.

And, because of this, demand will exceed supply, and the cost of beef and sheep meats will rise.

Good luck with your cheaper meat in the future, George.

Michael Walker, Blockhouse Bay

Time to arm police officers

Still very fresh in our collective memory is the incredibly brave and spontaneous direct action so quickly put into play by the two outstanding “country coppers” who chased down and apprehended the Christchurch terrorist.

With that in mind it astounds me that, as reported in the Herald on Sunday, October 30, police in a Waikato town who arrived at the scene of a major ram raid in progress were quickly sent scampering like frightened rabbits back to hide in their patrol car as the low-life offenders attempted a haphazard hit-and-run. The article reported the police remained in their car and not interfering during the robbery as the criminals merrily loaded up two cars with stolen electronics and fled the scene.

The official police statement mentions this kittenish action as being “part of their threat assessment methodology”, and the usual PR line of “conducting an investigation and following lines of inquiry to hold the offenders accountable”. I sure won’t hold my breath on that one bearing any fruit.

The only missing PR jargon was the oft used “we are disappointed at the actions of the offenders”. Spare me.

We must be the laughing stock of the world. If this weren’t a strong enough case, finally, for all police officers to be armed, then I don’t know what is.

Peter Cook, Lynfield

Simple no to mining plans

No mining on public conservation land. End of story!

Bruce Tubb, Devonport



