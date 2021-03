The crash involving a cyclist and car happened in Whitford, east Auckland. Photo / Google

A cyclist has been critically injured this afternoon after a crash in Whitford, East Auckland.

Police said the crash involving a car and cyclist happened at about 12.40pm near the junction of Whitford Rd and Point View Rd.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending the scene.

Police said the cyclist was initially assessed as having serious injuries.

But it was now believed the cyclist was critically injured and is now in hospital.