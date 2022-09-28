Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash south of Whangarei. Photo / NZME

Several people have been critically injured in two major road crashes, in Auckland and Northland, overnight.

Emergency services were at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Waiuku and Aka Aka Rds, Puni, in south Auckland.

Police were called about 9.35pm.

A police spokeswoman said one person was transported to hospital with critical injuries, while another was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The road has now reopened.

Emergency services were also at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash south of Whangārei.

Police were called to the crash on SH1 in Ruakākā at about 10.15pm.

A police spokeswoman said two people were transported to hospital with critical injuries.

The road has now reopened following the completion of a scene examination.

Earlier today State Highway 2 near Ōpōtiki was closed following a crash.

The road between Paerata Ridge Rd and Woodlands Rd is closed.

One person was critically injured in the crash, which was reported to police at 3.10am.

Diversions are in place, however these diversions are only suitable for cars, not trucks.