Critical injuries after fight in Symonds St, central Auckland

Police were contacted after violence was reported near this part of Symonds St at about 3am. Photo / Google

Police were contacted after violence was reported near this part of Symonds St at about 3am. Photo / Google

A fight in central Auckland overnight has left one man in hospital with critical injuries.

Police said officers responded to reports of a group of people fighting on Symonds St in central Auckland at about 3am on Sunday.

The incident happened near the intersection with Khyber Pass Rd in Eden Terrace, just south of the CBD.

Two people were taken into custody and the critically hurt man was taken to Auckland City Hospital.

"Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter," a police spokeswoman said.